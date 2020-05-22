Meet the latest and greatest TikTok sensations: Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon!

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the duo go head-to-head on their virtual dance floors. Calling it the "Watch-it-Once TikTok Challenge," Jimmy says, "Jennifer and I are going to watch a TikTok challenge that neither one of us have ever seen before. We're going to try to recreate it, and whoever gets closest to it wins that round."

"I'm gonna go down in flames in front of my kids. It's fine," J.Lo teases. "They're like, 'Mom, don't embarrass us!'"

Jimmy, however, is much more confident in his skills, saying, "I'm kind of known for my dancing so it's gonna be easy for me I think."

Watching TikTok stars like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae bust a move before having to recreate it on their own proves difficult—even for a pro as seasoned as Jennifer!