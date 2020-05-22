by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 22 May. 2020 3:43 PM
Drakeand Kylie Jenner might've sparked romance rumors last year, but that doesn't mean the makeup mogul is his "side piece" by any means.
This week, a song by the rapper and Futurewas played on Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live, revealing lyrics like, "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies." He also name-dropped Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other women.
The next morning, the Canadian released a statement clarifying that the song was recorded 3-years prior, but was scrapped. "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day," he assured.
Since then, none of the stars who were named have spoken out, but a source tells E! News Kylie "wasn't surprised" by the song lyrics.
"She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old," the insider explains. "Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off." Moreover, the source says Kylie "appreciated" the fact that Drake acted quickly to address the situation.
Stassie TikTok
As for their current relationship status, or lack thereof, the insider reveals, "Drake and Kylie still keep in touch regularly and all is good."
For a brief time, people suspected the 22-year-old was romantically linked to the rapper, but a source previously explained that they were just "good friends" hanging out in social settings. "They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas," the insider said. "It's a convenient friendship but it's strictly platonic."
It would seem Kylie is very much still single and spending all of her time with daughter Stormi Webster. She and the 2-year-old recently moved into a new Los Angeles home, where she and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou have been making Keeping Up With the Kardashians -inspired TikToks.
To catch up on your favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, click here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?