Miss Universe New Zealand Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead at 23

The beauty pageant community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis passed away earlier this week. She was 23 years old.

"It is with immense sadness we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented Wahine Amber-lee Friis," The Talent Tree shared on Facebook. "Amber-Lee was one of our original Models for The Talent Tree and a finalist in 2018 Miss Universe NZ (Miss World New Zealand)."

The boutique agency, which represents a tight-knit community of talent, added that "our sincere aroha and condolences to Amber-Lee's family and friends. R.I.P beautiful lad."

Soon after the news was revealed, many in the pageant world began expressing their condolences to the model.

"Our sincerest condolences to the friends and whānau of Amber-lee Friis, whom we have just learned from The Talent Tree has passed away," Miss World New Zealand shared on Facebook. "Continue shining brightly, Amber-lee, just as we remembered you."