Boohoo
by Katherine Riley & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., 22 May. 2020 11:01 AM
Boohoo
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Thought you'd be missing out on Memorial Day parties this year? Then you haven't heard about today's Boohoo in the House Big Weekender event on Instagram Live.
To kick off the summer in style, Boohoo is hosting the ultimate throwback to the early 2000s with tracks and nostalgic cover songs from the decade's favorite iconic stars like Nelly, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton, along with performances by Chloe x Halle and Chelsea Collins. The fun happens on Boohoo's Instagram at 1:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET.
We got to chat with the one and only Ms. Paris Hilton about the event and her fashion must-haves for Memorial Day Weekend.
It's Memorial Day Weekend, which means it's the start of summer! Obviously this year summer is looking a little different. How will you be spending the Memorial Day Weekend?
Well, I'm kicking it off DJ-ing the Boohoo in the House Big Weekender today! I'm so excited because my friend Snoop is DJ-ing too, and it's such a fun event, everyone should tune in!
I rarely used to get to spend this much time at home, so I'm having some serious quality time with my boyfriend and my dogs, so I'll just be relaxing with my man in Malibu.
How have you been keeping busy during quarantine?
I've been cooking a lot, making art, recording music and doing tons of Zoom meetings for my brand and businesses. I've also been DJ-ing some fun virtual events, including the Animal Haven Gala this week, which helped raise $500,000. I've been working with Frontline Foods, Get Us PPE and The Sasha Project LA to help raise awareness and develop programs that aid in the fight against COVID–19.
Even though we are in quarantine, why is it important to still put on a cute outfit, etc.?
It's important to still be yourself even if nobody is watching. Style is the ultimate form of self-expression, so putting on your favorite look, little house dress or even a comfy Juicy Couture tracksuit set can still be cute and keep you feeling like you.
See the looks Paris will be self-expressing in this weekend below, and make sure you check out Boohoo's massive sitewide 60% off Memorial Day Sale!
"Sliving for this ruffle dress! The theme of the Boohoo Big Weekender event I'm DJ-ing today is early 2000s, and this dress literally reminds me so much of that time. The one shoulder and ruffle skirt are like the perfect blend of trends back then."
"And the ultimate early 2000s trend is, of course, the velour jumpsuit, which I helped make famous. I wore them all the time back then…to the airport, to the beach, out at night, shopping during the day, and I still wear them now. This one in pink is obviously a must-have."
I love this one-piece swimsuit because it has such a high cut leg and a belted waist.
"Memorial Day is all about wearing white and this swimsuit [above] and fringed kimono are the perfect all white combo for summer sliving."
"I also love this swimsuit because it really looks like a bodysuit as well and can easily be worn in multiple ways—by itself or with a skirt or shorts. I also love this color pink!"
"I feel like every year there is a new It short, and this year the high-waisted mom short is it. It's sexy and cute, yet still conservative enough to wear to a fun family BBQ."
Crop tops never go out of style and everyone needs one or some in their closet. I love that this one has a tie front and that it also comes in my favorite color. Pink."
"This look is everything. Its beachy, tropical, colorful and is a complete set. I love the wide leg pant, bando top and matching hair piece. These days in quarantine, a good head accessory is much needed and appreciated. Loves it."
Speaking of Boohoo, have you seen Quavo's fresh streetwear collection for BoohooMan?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?