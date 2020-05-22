Talk about an iconic trio!

On Friday, Rainsford released the music video for her new single "Crying In The Mirror," and it featured some familiar faces.

Starring Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin, the colorful-dreamlike video, which was directed by Cara Delevingne, depicts the aftermath of a love gone wrong and follows the model as she tries to piece together her broken heart. As she reminisces over their relationship, viewers watch Gerber and The Wizards of Waverly Place alum share several romantic embraces with one another, including a steamy makeout session. Grieving over the loss of their love, Gerber shows off her acting skills as she sulks in her bedroom, delivering a moving performance as she cries over Sulkin.

Excited to share the music video with fans, the 18-year-old took to social media to give fans a sneak peek. "'crying in the mirror' out now @rainsford. don't be fooled by the river of tears, we had so much filming this video. directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin who took the constant crying like a champ," Gerber wrote. "& special shoutout to @margaretqualley on production/catering/emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!