During this game of bingo, everyone is a winner.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to check in with a few nursing home residents and their dedicated workers.

But instead of simply chatting with a few in a virtual call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to step it up by participating in a popular game.

"And your next Bingo callers are…" the couple's Instagram shared with video from the special moment. "Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. #ThankYouCareWorkers.

So how did the royals do?

All signs point to two thumbs up as the couple delivered nicknames for some numbers. For example, Prince William referred to B-2 as "one little duck, No. 2."