Lady Gagais revealing why it took so long for her and Ariana Grande to become friends.

Over the years, the artists have crossed paths on numerous occasions, whether it be at awards ceremonies or other events. However, the singer told Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1 that it took a lot of effort on Ariana's part to forge a true friendship, mostly because she feared she would be a bad influence on the young pop star. "She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me," the Chromatica performer revealed. "And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful."

But Ariana, who Lady Gaga described as having gone through "really hard life testing stuff," is not one to give up. She shared, "Eventually she called me on my s--t. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was like, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding.' And then this friendship blossomed."

