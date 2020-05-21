ABC Cancels Single Parents, Bless This Mess and More Ahead of 2020-2021 TV Season

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 21 May. 2020 1:00 PM

The axe has fallen at ABC. On the cancellation chopping block? A number of fan-favorite comedies that just wrapped up their second seasons.

E! News has learned ABC has canceled Single Parents, Bless This Mess and Schooled in advance of the 2020-2021 TV season. Emergence starring Allison Tolman has also been canceled. The network has two shows on the bubble, For Life and The Baker and the Beauty, which it will decide on at a later date.

The cancellation news comes as ABC announced its line-up of new and returning shows for the upcoming season. A schedule was not announced.

The network handed out new seasons to American Housewife, The Bachelor, black-ish, The Conners, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Previously announced returning shows include America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and a Supermarket Sweep revival.

New shows coming are Big Sky from David E. Kelley and Call Your Mother with Kyra Sedgwick.

"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love."

Fox previously revealed it is holding the majority of its new and returning scripted programming for midseason. CBS announced two new shows will join the fall line-up and anticipates getting its shows on the air in the fall. Meanwhile, The CW won't begin its premieres of new and returning shows until January 2021. All these changes and uncertainty are due to the coronavirus pandemic and the production shutdowns to ensure the health and safety of those involved with making television.

Get the scoop on returning shows below.

Prodigal Son

Fox

Renewed: Prodigal Son

Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama. 

Single Parents

ABC

Canceled: Single Parents (ABC)

There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.

Shark Tank

ABC

Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

Dust off your surefire ideas and get that pitch ready.

Article continues below

A Million Little Things

ABC

Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

The drama continues for this ABC series.

The Conners

ABC

Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

One of America's favorite families is back for more comedy.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Catherine O'Hara

ABC

Renewed: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

The game show isn't going anywhere.

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, Hannah Brown

ABC

Renewed: Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

More celebrities will go on the quest for the mirror ball trophy.

Stumptown

ABC

Renewed: Stumptown (ABC)

Cobie Smulders remains on the case for season two of this detective drama.

Mixed-Ish

ABC

Renewed: mixed-ish (ABC)

The spinoff prequel series to black-ish is alive and well at ABC.

Article continues below

black-ish

ABC

Renewed: black-ish (ABC)

The Johnsons aren't leaving you any time soon.

Bless This Mess

ABC

Canceled: Bless This Mess (ABC)

After two seasons, ABC has pulled the plug on this comedy starring Lake Bell, Dax Shepard and Lennon Parham.

Emergence

ABC

Canceled: Emergence (ABC)

The mystery will remain unsolved here.

Article continues below

Schooled

ABC

Canceled: Schooled (ABC)

Class is out for this ABC comedy.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Duh.

Katy Mixon, American Housewife

ABC

Renewed: American Housewife (ABC)

Another season for Katy Mixon's comedy on ABC.

Article continues below

The Rookie

ABC

Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion will patrol the streets some more for ABC.

The Goldbergs

ABC

Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Goldberg family will be back for an eighth season.

Outmatched

Fox

Canceled: Outmatched (Fox)

Just one season for this comedy starring Jason Biggs.

Article continues below

American Idol

ABC

Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

American Idol will return for a fourth season on ABC.

The Good Fight

CBS

Renewed: The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Christine Baranski and her fabulous brooches will return for a fifth season of The Good Fight after the fourth was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Good Girls

NBC

Renewed: Good Girls (NBC)

NBC's Sunday night criminals are getting a fourth season.

Article continues below

Tommy, Edie Falco

CBS

Canceled: Tommy (CBS)

Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.

Broke, CBS, Pauley Perrette

CBS

Canceled: Broke (CBS)

Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.

Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc

CBS

Canceled: Man With a Plan (CBS)

Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?

Article continues below

Carol's Second Act

CBS

Canceled: Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Carol got a second act, but not a second season.

MacGyver

CBS

Renewed: MacGyver (CBS)

No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.

Magnum PI

CBS

Renewed: Magnum, PI (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.

Article continues below

Evil

CBS

Renewed: Evil (CBS)

This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.

All Rise

CBS

Renewed: All Rise (CBS)

Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.

The Unicorn, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

Renewed: The Unicorn (CBS)

It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.

Article continues below

SEAL Team

CBS

Renewed: SEAL Team (CBS)

The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.

Bob Hearts Abishola

CBS

Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola

Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.

Article continues below

The Neighborhood

CBS

Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.

Allison Janney, MOM

CBS

Renewed: Mom (CBS)

Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.

Bull

CBS

Renewed: Bull (CBS)

Bull remains on the case.

Article continues below

Blue Bloods

CBS

Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.

Young Sheldon

CBS

Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.

FBI

CBS

Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.

Article continues below

FBI: Most Wanted, Kellan Lutz

CBS

Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.

NCIS: LA

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: LA (CBS)

As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.

Article continues below

NCIS

CBS

Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Mark Harmon and the NCIS team will never leave you.

God Friended Me

CBS

Canceled: God Friended Me (CBS)

After just two seasons, CBS is parting ways with God Friended Me.

911, 9-1-1

Fox

Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

Angela Bassett will keep the streets of 9-1-1's Los Angeles safe for another season.

Article continues below

9-1-1: Lone Star

Fox

Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler will remain on call for a second season.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

ABC

Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows. 

The Magicians

Syfy

Ending: The Magicians (Syfy)

Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.

Article continues below

