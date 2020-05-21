A couple who breaks a sweat together, stays together!

On Thursday, Alex Rodriguez gave fans a look into his and Jennifer Lopez's fitness regimen on YouTube. Joining the duo for their at-home workout were the MLB alum's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, who followed along as the longtime loves led the family sweat session.

"Here's our workout for today," he began the video as he held up the routine the family would be following. "It is for Jennifer, Natasha and Ella and [Jennifer's daughter] Emme, who is a little bit tardy to class. But we're gonna do 20 minutes: 400 meters—we're gonna run. 15 kettlebell swings, 10 push-ups, 15 over-the-shoulder and then 15 bent rows. And we have 20 minutes to do as many as possible. Are you ready?"

Kicking things off with their 400-meter run around their home, Natasha set the pace for the family jog too fast, which led to a lighthearted scolding from Alex, who joked, "Keep a nice pace. Don't go crazy."