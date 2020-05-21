Iggy Azalea Slams Hater Who Said She's "Gaining Weight"

Iggy Azalea doesn't fancy her haters.

On Wednesday, the "Black Widow" rapper clapped back at a body-shaming fan after receiving a comment that she's "gaining weight" in reference to her latest Instagram post. In it, she can be seen posing for a series of sultry snaps, which she captioned: "Shed a light on me. Hold me up to the sun, until I catch fire." Then, the fan wrote, "I guess You're gaining weight. Still looking FAB!" Upset by the comment, Iggy slammed the troll with a fiery response of her own.

"why do you I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies?" she wrote. "The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F--KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body."