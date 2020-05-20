NFL Player Sues United Airlines Over Alleged Sexual Assault on Flight

An NFL player is suing United Airlines over an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a flight from Los Angeles, Calif. to Newark, New Jersey in February.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the anonymous athlete and another male passenger filed the lawsuit against the airline at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. In the court documents, the NFL player alleges he was sexually assaulted and harassed throughout the flight, despite requesting help from two flight attendants.

His alleged experience with the female passenger began when they boarded the plane and she took her window seat in the same row as the two John Doe's. Upon boarding, the men claim she began to harass the athlete and appeared to take issue with his wearing a mask. "Assailant began hitting John Doe 1's arm and elbowing him. Assailant accosted John Doe 1 and told him that he was 'frightening,' ordered him to move to the front and use the air in the front of the plane because he was sick," NBC reports.

The men also suggested that the woman was under the influence of prescription drugs as they saw her taking pills and noticed she seemed "disheveled and unbalanced."