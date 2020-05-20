Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium to Attend Military Academy

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 20 May. 2020 2:58 PM

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Olivier Matthys/Getty Images

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life.

According to a statement from the Belgian Royal Palace, the 18-year-old will begin her training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels this fall, the same school that her father, King Philippe, attended from 1978 to 1981. Her cousin and uncle were also educated at the well-regarded academy.

Not only is she following in her father's footsteps, Princess Elisabeth is also being celebrated for her admission, as it is a highly competitive application process. In order to get in, applicants need to pass the basic military test before taking a challenging exam that tests their knowledge in mathematics and French and Dutch written language tests. From there, the academy whittles down their choices to 150 students. 

When classes commence in the fall, the Princess, who is next in line for the thrown, will learn about the four components of the Belgian defense: Army, Air Force, Navy and Medical.

The Princess will specifically study social and military sciences for one year, thus adding to her impressive resume that already includes an International Baccalaureate diploma. 

For the past year, the future Queen has worked towards her IB diploma at the UWC Wales, which Dutch King Willem-Alexander attended as well. However, the coronavirus forced the princess to return to the Belgian palace, where she is finishing up her schooling. 

In the meantime, Elisabeth and her family continue to serve the Belgian people, with Elisabeth and her three siblings calling to check-in on the elderly in their country and more. 

As the Princess said on her 18th birthday, "The country can count on me."

