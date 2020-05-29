Can You Spot the Differences In These Celebrity Photos?

To quote that TikTok song stuck in your head, you're most likely bored in the house and you're in the house bored. So, allow us to help entertain you.

We've turned some of the most infamous celebrity photos into an easy yet enjoyable at-home game. Below, you'll find a snap from Kim Kardashian's triumphant return to Paris Fashion Week...but something looks different. And then there's Jared Leto's head-turning Met Gala ensemble, where not everything may be as it originally seemed. Plus, an iconic image Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. But that's not how it looked in 2011, right?

Here's the deal: We made five tiny edits to each photo and placed the original next to the altered one. Use your eagle eyes to try and spot what's the same and what's been tweaked. If you get stuck, no worries: Below each picture are the answers (but don't look ahead and cheat).