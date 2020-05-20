Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are working together to resolve their divorce.

It's been just under a month since the Laguna Beach alum and the former NFL announced their plans to divorce after 10 years together.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the stars told fans on social media. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

The exes share kids Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.

Despite the joint public statement, things appeared to take a tense turn behind the scenes, and Kristin was said to be "blindsided" by Jay's sudden divorce filing.

As one source told E! News in late April, "She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."