Kylie Jenner’s Latest KUWTK-Inspired TikTok Is Her Best Yet

Kylie Jenner is at it again.
On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled her famous family once again for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-inspired TikTok video. Throwing it back to a hilarious exchange between her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie served up some nostalgia by reenacting their conversation about the POOSH founder's lack of WiFi.
"Kourtney, what the f--k is up with your WiFi?" Khloe said in the famous scene, which Kylie recited perfectly as she held up her phone. "You have this big ass house and you can't afford a WiFi box out here?" Playing the role of Kourtney was Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, who was lounging on a couch and replied, "It's not about affording. It's about radiation."
Frustrated, Khloe fired back, "You're gonna die anyway. You understand that, right?" Leaving her sister with an iconic piece of advice, she continued, "Die with a good Snapchat going through. What the f--k?"
Fans of Kylie know that recreating KUWTK scenes has become one of her favorite pastimes in recent weeks. For her TikTok debut, she recruited mom Kris Jenner to act out another hilarious Kourtney scene where she introduced the world to the phrase "ABCDEFG" during a conversation with Scott Disick.
"So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" the dad of three, who was portrayed by Kris, said in the clip. "ABCDEFG," Kourtney responded, followed by: "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."
Teaming up with Stassie once again, the Kylie Skin mogul treated fans to another KUWTK reenactment. This time, the duo paid homage to a hilarious misunderstanding between Kris and Kendall Jenner regarding a pair of jeans.
"Those are cute jeans," Kris said in the clip. "You're cute jeans," Kendall replied back. Confused, Kris pressed, "Those are mine?" Annoyed that her mom wasn't getting the joke, Kendall quipped, "No, you are cute jeans!" Still not on the same page, Kris said, "Huh?"
When Kylie and Stassie aren't emulating the Kardashian-Jenners, they also love to show off their dance moves on the popular social media app. In April, they tackled the "Savage" dance challenge and twerked together in bikinis as they mouthed the lyrics to the Tiger King-inspired remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song.
