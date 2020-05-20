EXCLUSIVE!

Courteney Cox Is Basically Friends' Monica Again While Playing Celebrity Escape Room

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 20 May. 2020

Monica Geller lives on in Courteney Cox! In the exclusive sneak peek from Celebrity Escape Room, NBC's new special kicking off Red Nose Day 2020, Cox and her teammates Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller are, well, trying to escape the room, and Cox begins shouting at Kudrow, who's on the wrong color, like her iconic Friends character.

"I see a little bit of Monica coming out in Courteney and I like it," Jack Black, Celebrity Escape Room executive producer and "Game Master," says in the exclusive sneak peek.

Kudrow wasn't on the only one on the wrong color, Stiller was in her spot.

"Happily, this is not an IQ test," Scott, who recently reunited with his Parks and Recreation costars for a special episode designed to raise funds for Feeding America, says in the special preview. "But we should be embarrassed."

Basically, the quartet is tasked with doing a life-size version of Simon.

Celebrity Escape Room

NBC

Celebrity Escape Room kicks off NBC's Red Nose Day programming block on Thursday, May 21. Stiller is also an executive producer on the special featuring the Parks and Rec veteran and two former Friends stars trying to get out of an immersive escape room experience. They can only ask Black for three clues. Each room they escape from earns money to be donated to Red Nose Day.

The fun begins Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Red Nose Day, hosted by Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, begins a two-hour block of programming to raise funds and awareness of child poverty at 9 p.m. that night.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

