Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Need a new show to watch? Never fear! Netflix is here!
On Wednesday, the streaming company shared a few of the movies and shows coming to its platform this June.
So, what's on the lineup? A ton of favorite fans! Viewers will be able to say hello to the "Fab Five" with a new season of Queer Eye and bid adieu to the Tanners with a final season of Fuller House. Popular programs like The Politician and 13 Reasons Why will make their returns, too.
But that's not all! Fans will also be able to binge-watch a number of classic films. From All Dogs Go to Heaven and Casper to Clueless and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, there will be a number of beloved titles for viewers to stream.
Want more? There will also be a number of new films coming to the platform. For instance, Da 5 Bloods featuring Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams will both make their debuts next month.
To more titles and release dates, check out the list below.
Series:
June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Queer Eye: Season 5
June 12
F Is For Family: Season 4
Dating Around: Season 2
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
The Order: Season 2
June 19
Floor Is Lava
Girls From Ipanema: Season 2
The Politician: Season 2
June 24
Crazy Delicious
Every Sunday
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
Film
June 5
The Last Day of American Crime
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
June 19
Feel the Beat
Wasp Network
June 24
Nobody Knows I'm Here
June 26
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Docs
June 3
Spelling The Dream
June 10
Lenox Hill
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
June 24
Athlete A
June 26
Home Game
Kids and Family
June 12
Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
Comedy
June 12
Jo Koy: In His Elements
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 30
George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
Anime
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
June 18
A Whisker Away
June 30
BNA
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
And More
June 1
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Clueless
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Inside Man
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
Zodiac
June 3
Lady Bird
June 5
Hannibal: Seasons 1 - 3
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 13
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
June 17
An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn
Coming Soon
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2