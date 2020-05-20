Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Need a new show to watch? Never fear! Netflix is here!

On Wednesday, the streaming company shared a few of the movies and shows coming to its platform this June.

So, what's on the lineup? A ton of favorite fans! Viewers will be able to say hello to the "Fab Five" with a new season of Queer Eye and bid adieu to the Tanners with a final season of Fuller House. Popular programs like The Politician and 13 Reasons Why will make their returns, too.

But that's not all! Fans will also be able to binge-watch a number of classic films. From All Dogs Go to Heaven and Casper to Clueless and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, there will be a number of beloved titles for viewers to stream.

Want more? There will also be a number of new films coming to the platform. For instance, Da 5 Bloods featuring Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams will both make their debuts next month.

To more titles and release dates, check out the list below.