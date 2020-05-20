The mystery has been solved!

Jennifer Lopez fans have been in a frenzy over her Instagram selfie after spotting a man in the background of her photo. And E! News has now learned the identity of the man in question! That's right, a source tells E! News that Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was on a Zoom call at the exact time she was taking the now-infamous photo. So the face in Lopez's photo is actually the man who Rodriguez was on his Zoom call with.

"Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space," a source close to the couple adds. "When they are doing a zoom they project it onto a big screen."

"If you look closely you can see Alex's arm in a navy blue shirt. He's sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you're seeing is who is on his Zoom call," the insider continues. "That man was covering his mouth with his hand."