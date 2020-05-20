Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 20 May. 2020 8:03 AM
After Ellen DeGeneres learned that a mom struggling to pay her bills was driving to a local parking lot so her kids could access free Wi-Fi and do their schoolwork, the 62-year-old talk show host decided to give them an unexpected gift. She shared the surprise on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The mother's name is Tawana Brown and she has four children: Ta'Nyi, Ta'Myra, Tyrin, and Taydan. Despite their challenges, the family of five from South Bend, Ind. remains positive.
"It's wonderful," Brown said when asked about heading to the parking lot every day. "It gives us a chance to be together as a family, and it also gives the kids a chance to get their homework and everything done. I mean, you know, I always made a vow to my children that education was going to be the most important."
Brown then spoke about her commitment to her children's education and how it's always been a top priority.
"When I decided to have kids, I made a vow that education was going to be the most important in their life to get them where they needed to go in life," she said.
She also talked about her love for her kids.
"My kids are very important," Brown continued. "I mean, they have shown me the true meaning of love and I just love being their mom, you know? So, they have inspired me to be the best of me."
In addition to showing her children the value of an education, Brown has shown them the importance of giving back. Despite her struggles, Brown uses her money to help feed the homeless.
To help the kids with their homework, DeGeneres gave each of them iPads and headphones. But that's not all. Green Dot Bank also gave them $5,000 to help cover their Wi-Fi bills for the next two years, as well as an additional $20,000 for other needs. DeGeneres said she also wanted to fly the family members out for a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show once the program returns to the studio.
Needless to say, Brown and her kids were pretty excited and burst into tears.
Watch the video to see the sweet surprise.
