Matt Lauer Says Ronan Farrow "Betrayed the Truth" in Scathing Op-Ed

There is clearly no love lost between Matt Lauerand Ronan Farrow.

The disgraced Today Show host makes it clear that he disagrees with Farrow's reporting in the best-selling book Catch and Kill. Specifically, Lauer writes in an op-ed for Mediaite that he's "disappointed but not surprised" in the perceived lack of scrutiny of Farrow's book.

For those who haven't read Catch and Kill, Farrow writes about how he uncovered Harvey Weinstein's alleged numerous crimes and touches on Brooke Nevils allegations that led to Matt Lauer being fired from NBC News for "inappropriate sexual behavior" in Nov. 2017.

Lauer has stated time and time again that he had "a consensual, yet inappropriate relationship" with Nevils, and unequivocally denies any accusations of rape or sexual assault.

According to Lauer, Farrow "betrayed the truth" by writing about said allegations without corroborating with those involved. Lauer claims that he personally contacted numerous individuals that were referenced in the book and each said that Farrow "never reached out to confirm" what his sources shared.