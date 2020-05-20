Best Memorial Day Sale Home Deals 2020: Kohl's, Wayfair & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Memorial Day long weekend is a great time to take on some home improvement projects. Lucky for us, there are fantastic deals on furniture, decor and more!

At Kohl's, you can shop the Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with promo code SERVICE10, and save 20% off patio goods, furniture, and mattresses! Then, Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout offers savings of 70 percent off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping! And at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off in the Memorial Day Clearance, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more!

We've rounded up the best home deals that have already started. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!