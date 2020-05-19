Jennifer Lawrence's Quarantine Drinking Habits Prove It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence's drinking habits during quarantine are relatable AF.

On a recent episode of Amy Schumer Leanrs to Cook, Lawrence shared her drinking habits while quarantined during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lawrence's good friend Amy Schumer called her up to ask what her favorite type of wine was, while filming the episode with her husband Chris Fischer.

"I may need to call my homegirl about this," says Schumer after gushing about the glass of chardonnay she just had. "Who would be exciting to call?"

"Oh, gosh," Lawrence replies when she answers the phone.

"Oh my god, I love your work," Schumer jokes.

"Oh, I just woke up," the actress replies.

"We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard," the Trainwreck actress tells Lawrence. "What kind of wind do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend."

"Sauvignon blanc," the Red Sparrow actress replied. "I mean, [that's] if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts."