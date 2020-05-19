Buckle Up and Check Out the Cast of Road Trip Then and Now

Breckin Meyer

After standing out as Travis Birkenstock in Clueless and scoring supporting roles in The Craft, Go and The Insider, Meyer moved into the starring position in Road Trip as Josh—a cheater (it all works out in the end) but the relatively nice, normal one of the bunch. Next up was the ensemble comedy Rat Race and he's the voice of Jon in the Garfield movies with Bill Murray as the lazy, lasagna-loving cat. A regular in movies and TV, Meyer also starred in the legal dramedy Franklin & Bash with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and more recently appeared in Designated Survivor and The Fix.

He has two daughters with ex-wife Deborah Kaplan (who directed him in 2001's Josie and the Pussycats) and since 2017 he's been in a relationship with The Bold and the Beautiful actress Linsey Gofrey after they met on a dating app for people in the industry.

"I always tell him all the time, I'm like, 'I had the biggest crush on you when I was growing up. I loved Travis from Clueless,'" Godfrey told Soap Opera Digest in December 2018. "And I loved him in Road Trip and all that kind of stuff. He thinks that's really funny and I think it's really funny. He was adorable and we both have big crushes on each other. He's the best!"