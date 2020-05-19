by emily belfiore | Tue., 19 May. 2020 11:06 AM
Charli D'Amelio is a full-fledged belieber now.
On Monday, the TikTok star received a surprise from Justin Bieber, who slid into her DMs as she was hosting an Instagram Live. While answering a question, D'Amelio, who is the most followed person on TikTok, spotted the "Yummy" singer's Instagram handle pop up in her feed with a message that read: "Please check ur dm when ur done ur live THANKS." And of course, she had the best—and most relatable—reaction. Starstruck, the 16-year-old's eyes lit up and lost her train of thought.
"That's a joke," she said in disbelief after reading his comment. "That's a joke. That was a joke. Please tell me someone screenshotted that." Replying to Bieber, she then said, "Okay, I will. Thank you." Thankfully for D'Amelio, one of her fans recorded to moment and shared it on Instagram. No word on what the "Stuck With U" singer said to the viral sensation after crashing her Live, but we're hoping they will fill fans in soon.
In recent weeks, Bieber has been keeping himself occupied by creating several TikTok videos for fans. In fact, he's even started some dance challenges of his own, giving fans some entertainment as they continue to practice social distancing.
Members of his family have showed off their moves while dancing to his music on TikTok, including his wife Hailey Bieber, who has made several cameos in his TikToks. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Biebers played "The Floor Is Lava" game and documented the hilarious moment on the popular social media app.
Back in April, D'Amelio made headlines for her public breakup with fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson. Taking to Instagram, she made a heartbreaking announcement, saying, "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!"
Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage
She concluded, "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."
Hudson also issued a statement of his own: "Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."
