It's been about a decade since The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck ended. But if you're hoping for some reunions, you may be out of luck.

Cole Sprouse explained why he didn't want to revisit the Suite Life series on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest," he told Jimmy Fallon. "I think there's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it."

The 27-year-old actor then admitted he's "not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing."

"I think also, if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that—they're not really in the same headspace," the Riverdale star continued. "So, to try and capture the same feeling that it was, in at least my childhood,...I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that, but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary."