We have a birthday in the Fallon house!

During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon pulled off the sweetest surprise for his wife Nancy Juvonen's birthday with the help of their adorable daughters Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.

For their on-air celebration, the trio decorated the kitchen and each carried out a special task. Winnie was on card duty and showed off the birthday card that she had made for her mom while Franny went to tell Nancy to meet them in the kitchen. Going over the plan one more time, Jimmy asked his eldest daughter, "Winnie, are you gonna sing? Alright, is Franny gonna hold the cake?" After carrying out her part of the surprise, Franny got into position as the birthday girl entered the room and they began singing "Happy Birthday."

"You guys…What?!" Nancy raved before realizing that their birthday surprise would be on the show. "In trouble," she joked to Jimmy. Thanking her daughters for their hard work, Nancy sang along to the classic tune and said, "I love this so much."