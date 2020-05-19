If you worried about Last Man Standing and The Resident after they were left out of the press release announcing the fall 2020 plans, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Fox has made it official: The Resident and Last Man Standing have been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season.
The network previously set its fall 2020 schedule to include animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, previously set to premiere midseason dramas Filthy Rich and neXt, and acquired series L.A.'s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.
This will be Last Man Standing's third season on Fox, its ninth overall, and The Resident's season four.
"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."
According to Fox, Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, averages 8 million multi-platform viewers. The Resident, which stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, averages 10 million across platforms. See what other shows have been renewed and canceled below.
