If you want your quarantine to get a little more fabulous, there are four fashionable ladies we can think of to call.

Kristin Davis is appearing on tomorrow's episode of The Talk, and she gets asked that question we've all been asking ourselves lately, about this and many other shows: which Sex and the City character would you most like to be quarantined with?

As Davis explains, there are different answers to this question depending on what kind of quarantine you want to have, and she's got a couple of options, which you can watch her give above in our exclusive sneak peek.

Davis' first answer likely won't surprise you, because it's her own character.

"Charlotte for sure I would want to be quarantined, because she'd be prepared," she says. "She would be stocked up for like six months. Everything would be very very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes hoarded in her pantry, so I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element."