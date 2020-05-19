by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 19 May. 2020 9:00 AM
So much can change in a short amount of time.
When Christina Milian welcomed her baby boy with Matt Pokora back in January, wearing a mask wasn't a thing and staying at home certainly wasn't an order.
But once the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United States this spring, everything changed for families across the country.
As part of E!'s Moms in the Moment series, Christina opened up about raising a newborn during such changing times. While there has certainly been some challenges, the singer and actress has found the silver lining.
"It's been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you. I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby so this couldn't have come at a better time," Christina shared with E! News exclusively. "A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions…and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don't want to burn out in doing too much."
She continued, "One of the best and most rewarding things to ever happen is being a mom and I don't want to take that for granted."
It also has allowed for her boyfriend to be incredibly hands on with their growing family. Instead of touring around the world and performing for sold-out crowds, Matt can focus on being the best dad.
"I'm grateful for the family bonding time. That is probably the biggest blessing that has ever happened. I'm grateful for Matt. As a new dad, he would have been working and on tour. This means so much for us," she shared. "It's our first child together and I'm raising my child for the first time with his dad from the beginning and it's really special to me. This is what life is all about and I don't mind the break."
In addition to her baby boy, Christina has also been able to grow even closer to her daughter Violet.
Christina has been her "go-to for school" as she studies from home. Violet also loves swimming with Matt when the school bell at home rings.
While some celebrities in the public eye may immediately want to focus on losing their baby weight, Christina is the first to admit that she "fluctuates and I don't mind."
"I just balance it with a workout here and there. I eat so many vegetables. I do the same thing with my daughter. She isn't physically moving around the same as when she was in school so we have to plan things and do walks and workouts and TikTok videos," she shared. "We find those moments to keep us fit and healthy."
And despite a busy family life, Christina is also working on new projects including a new Facebook Watch series about her family and a new collaboration with Your Babiie that includes strollers, diaper bags and more.
"What I really wanted to give my customers was something that was easy, very affordable and then I thought of all the little details, all the little pockets, all the little things that mom needs," Christina shared. "AM:PM is an homage to my first single but now my lifestyle is parenting and being a mom 24-7. I think that goes for all parents."
And while the pandemic continues to leave parents wondering when things will get back to normal, Christina has some advice to the moms and dads out there who are simply trying their best.
"I want to tell the moms to be strong," she shared. "I know we don't get a lot of times to ourselves but I want to send a lot of loves to my mom. I think the best advice from my mom was make sure to try and get time to yourself."
