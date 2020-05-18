Wendy Williams is taking a much-needed break.

Unlike most of Hollywood, which has been shut down for the past couple of months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the 55-year-old star has been working hard and recording new episodes for her talk show.

Of course, she's been filming at-home and sharing the hot topics virtually. However, the daytime talk show host will soon be taking some time off.

On Monday, it was revealed The Wendy Williams Show will go on hiatus due to Wendy suffering from health issues related to her Graves' disease. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease back in 2018.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement that was shared with E! News.