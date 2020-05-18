Tekashi 6ix9ine is learning firsthand that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's fandoms yield some serious power in the music world.

The controversial rapper publicly accused the pop music powerhouses of fraudulently climbing their way to the top of the Billboard charts with their recent collab, "Stuck With U." On Monday, Tekashi (whose song "GOOBA" fell short of the top spot to land at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100) posted a video to Instagram claiming that his team launched an "investigation" and discovered that "six credit cards" were used to purchase 30,000 units of the song.

"When we asked where was those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can't disclose that information," Tekashi alleged in the video.

Both Ariana and Justin staunchly denied the allegations.

"my fans bought the song," Ariana wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. "JUSTIN'S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf--kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they're some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try."