Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Twilight fans are mourning the death of Gregory Tyree Boyce.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office confirms to E! News that Gregory, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13. The two individuals' cause of deaths are still pending.

A source tells E! News that both Natalie and Gregory were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the source reveals.

The source says that prior to his death Gregory was "really focused and handling a lot of business." And though he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the insider reveals Gregory "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter."