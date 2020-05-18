Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Aren't in a Rush to Officially Separate

As the old saying goes: absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be living separately during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the couple hasn't made any final decisions regarding the future of their marriage.
If anything, a source shares with E! News that the two aren't in any rush to officially separate and are still fighting for their relationship.
"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing. They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions," the insider explains of the state of their romance.
"They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens," the source adds.
According to the source, things are "working for them for now" by living apart.
As some fans know, the Dancing With the Stars alum is still residing in Los Angeles while the professional hockey player is staying in his Idaho home.
"They have so much love for one another and just want to make sure the other one is at their best and the happiest they can be," the source continues. "They are staying present and in the moment. This is the way it looks for right now."
Earlier this month, Julianne opened up about how "labels" don't interest her anymore. She's more about reading people's energy and following the beat to her own drum... even if it seems odd to others.
"I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don't believe in labels," she told Women's Health magazine. "It doesn't mean that I won't have a baby, etc. It just means that I've unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing."
Back in April, another source told us the couple were happy with their separate living arrangements.
"[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them," a source said at the time. "[Julianne] wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it."
The source added, "They are both happy and figuring things out together and apart."
The two tied the knot back in July 2017 and will soon be celebrating their third wedding anniversary.