World of Dance Season 4 First Look: Jennifer Lopez Explains Format Changes and Surprises

Get ready to move! World of Dance is back and the competition has never been stiffer.
"I always get excited for a new season of World of Dance," Jennifer Lopez, judge and executive producer, says in the exclusive sneak peek above.
Lopez returns along with Derek Hough and NE-YO to judge the dance competition that's changing things up with new format changes and surprises. Scott Evans returns as host.
"Having a front-run scene at the best dancing in the world, can't go wrong," Hough says in the video above.
This year, the audition process starts in a warehouse with the judges and contestants. The contestants have no idea that Hough, NE-YO and Lopez are the ones they'll be seeing in the new space.
See some of the reactions in the video above.
"They have to earn their right to get onto the stage," Lopez says. "And they have to get through us to do that."
The new season will also show more of the contestants and their relationships with the judges. Who will take the $1 million grand prize and best dancer in the world? The journey begins Tuesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
"I'm so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers," Lopez said in statement. "On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times."
