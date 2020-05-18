WELCOME!
Brie Bella Celebrates 30 Weeks of Pregnancy With Nearly Nude Baby Bump Pic!

Pregnancy has been Brie Bella's best beauty secret.

On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram in order to celebrate the 30 week mark of her second pregnancy. In this update for her 7.6 million followers, the Belle Radici co-founder kept things au naturel as she posed nearly nude with her face free of makeup.

And, honestly, she couldn't be more beautiful!

"30 weeks," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside the snap.

By wearing only a tan shawl with fringe, it's safe to say that Brie wanted her baby bump to take center stage.

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.

photos
Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Of course, we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's latest pregnancy update. In fact, her Total Divas peers have flocked to the comments to praise the soon-to-be mother of two.

"Ahhhhh," Nia Jax declared. "Perfection!!!!"

"Gorgeous," Carmella added.

"So beautiful," Trinity Fatu (AKA Naomi) gushed.

This isn't the first time that a pregnant Brie has glowed on Instagram. For Brie's stunning pregnancy pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Instagram
30 Weeks!

"30 weeks," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Growing So Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," the Total Bellas star relayed.

Instagram
Pregnancy Fashion

"Nothing beats a brand that doesn't sacrifice style for maternity. Obsessed with @legoeheritage maternity line because I feel like my baby bump doesn't get in the way of fashion," she shared.

Instagram
Bare Bump: Round Two

"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"

Instagram
Gorgeous Mama

"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.

Instagram
26 Weeks!

"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."

Instagram
Birdiebee Babe

"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.

Instagram
Boy or Girl?

"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"

Instagram
Pretty in Orange

Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!

Instagram
No Missed Workouts

Brie getting some exercise in!

Instagram
Pool Life

Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
22 Weeks!

Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.

Instagram
All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram
Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Instagram
Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Instagram
Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Instagram
Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Instagram
Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Instagram
Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

Instagram
Sweet Selfie

"Baby bump love!!!"

Instagram
Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"

Phamous / BACKGRID
Family Outing

The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.

Congrats again to Brie and Bryan!

