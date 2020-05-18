WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing While Swimming at L.A. Beach

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 18 May. 2020 1:06 PM

Shad Gaspard

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after going for a swim with his son at a Los Angeles beach.

On Monday afternoon, Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, shared a post to Instagram in which she declared her husband was "missing." Siliana included his physical characteristics and revealed he was "last seen wearing swim shorts" at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. She asks for anyone who has seen the wrestler to come forward with any information.

In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son went missing in the waters. The LAFD shared that the child "was located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital."

However, the U.S. Coast guard added that in the process of saving his son, the lifeguards "lost visual contact of the father."

A search for the WWE star began on Sunday afternoon, but was suspended at sunset. Lifeguards resumed their efforts at 7 a.m. this morning. According to the LACoFD Twitter, the searches are using sonar technology to look for the 39-year-old.

Shad and his son were among the many swimmers who fought against the rough waters this weekend. 

The 39-year-old wrestler found fame after joining the WWE and fighting in the ring alongside partner "The Neighborhoodie." Together, the duo nicknamed Cryme Tyme grew in popularity. Eventually he left the WWE and began taking on small roles in movies like Sharknado

E! News has reached out to reps for WWE and Gaspard for comment. 

