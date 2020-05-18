Here's What's Really Going on With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Cue the romance rumors!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had pop culture fans talking this weekend after photos surfaced of the duo enjoying a car ride together after grabbing coffee and food in Los Angeles.

In fact, some were left wondering how do they even know each other? E! News got the scoop and you may be surprised to hear of the connection.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

And although production on the duo's movie has been shut down—likely because of the Coronavirus pandemic—we're told Megan has still been able to see Machine Gun Kelly regularly in Los Angeles.