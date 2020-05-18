Ellie Goulding Responds to Criticism Over Her "40-Hour" Fasts

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to criticism she received over her fasts.

The 33-year-old singer recently told The Mirror she's fasted up to 40 hours at a time.

"I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after," she told the publication in an interview published Saturday. "On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues. I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to [time] is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps blood sugar control and helps fight inflammation—the mother of all health problems."

Goulding also reportedly claimed, as The Mirror put it, her "extreme measures had been okayed by a doctor pal."