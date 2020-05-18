Yes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann did get Botox and lip fillers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Bravolebrity virtually caught up with Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the after show, the Don't Be Tardy star gave an update on her cosmetic procedures amid this time of self-isolation and social distancing.

"Kim, what's up with the Botox and fillers and all that stuff? I would think that what I'm looking at is nine weeks without it, right?" Andy grilled the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran.

"Um, no Andy. So, Atlanta opened up," the reality TV star reminded the late night host. Of course, Kim was referring to the end-of-April lift of Georgia's stay-at-home order. Furthermore, she also mentioned that her doctor had been on maternity leave prior to quarantine.

Thus, once her home state opened back up, she and daughter Brielle Biermann were the medical professional's first patients back.

"Brielle and I both were her first," she continued. "She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit."