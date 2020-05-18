Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have a new name for their baby boy.

The Married at First Sight couple changed the little one's name from Hayes to Hendrix. The reality stars discussed the new moniker in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Jamie told her followers she actually chose the name Hayes before the child was born.

"We felt kind of pressured to make a decision on what his name was going to be because I wanted to bond with him," she said. "I really think you do bond a little bit better. I don't know. I did with [our daughter] Gracie anyways knowing her name. And then, like, when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby boy,' I don't know, it doesn't feel as, like, a connection."

So, they chose Hayes. While the parents loved the first name, it didn't hold a significant meaning to them. But once their bundle of joy arrived, everything changed.

"The first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Jamie said. Doug also said he called the newborn Hendrix "right away."