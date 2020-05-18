The Politician Season 2 Premieres in June, Now With More Bette Midler and Judith Light

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., 18 May. 2020 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Remember when The Politician turned everything on its head with the season two finale by jumping ahead in time and introducing characters played by Bette Midler and Judith Light? No, you don't? That's understandable because the first episode came out what feels like 321 years ago in September 2019.

The second season is on its way to Netflix, sans Jessica Lange, but still with Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday, June 19.

Check out the new poster above.

While the first season tracked a twisty race for student body class president at an affluent high school, season two is all about a state senate race.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Season two of The Politician follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) on his quest to unseat Dede Standish (Light) in a New York State Senate race. Dede Standish, a long-time incumbent and admired Senate Majority Leader backed by her chief of staff Hadassah Gold (Milder), finds what was supposed to be an easy race a lot more difficult with Payton involved. Will Payton, who sees this as the next step to the presidency, play dirty in order to succeed? Payton's mother, Georgina Hobart (Paltrow), makes a big decision that threatens to upstage Payton and everything he's hoping to accomplish.

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters," Netflix said in a release.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan created the series. Laura Dreyfuss, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones also return for season two. See the first photos below.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Astrid & Hadassah

Lucy Boynton and Bette Midler.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Getting the Dirt

Payton grapples with what kind of politician he'll be.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Hobart 2020

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch return for season two.

Article continues below

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

The Team

Laura Dreyfuss, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones return for the second season.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Payton Hobart

After a disastrous race to become student body president, Payton has his eyes set on the New York State Senate.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Georgina Hobart

Georgina Hobart returns and could complicate her son's political plans.

Article continues below

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Hadassah Gold

Bette Midler returns as her season one finale character Hadassah Gold.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Dede Standish

Judith Light, who previously worked with Ryan Murphy on American Crime Story, plays Dede Standish.

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

Two Tony Winners

Judith Light and Bette Midler play a political duo facing a challenge from Ben Platt's character.

Article continues below

The Politician Season 2

Netflix

The Throuple

Dede's home life could threaten her political career.

The Politician returns Friday, June 19 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , Ryan Murphy , Bette Midler , Gwyneth Paltrow , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.