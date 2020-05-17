Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols, high school and college graduations aren't what they used to be.

While many schools have closed down until further notice, students have had to make peace with the fact that traditional graduation ceremonies won't be happening this year. An event that would have otherwise called for a huge celebration surrounded by friends, family and loved ones has now turned into a virtual event.

This month, celebrities like Kelly Ripa, Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Ludacris and Healther Locklear have taken to Instagram to celebrate their kids' biggest milestone yet. Whether that's graduating from high school, being accepted into the college of their dreams or graduating from college—these celebrities are still celebrating their kids' accomplishments.

On Saturday, May 16, LeBron James also hosted a star-studded virtual "Graduate Together" ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, stepped up to the plate to deliver some uplifting words of encouragement during these challenging and uncertain times for this year's graduating class.