Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay took to social media to educate Hannah Brown and her followers on why using the N-word is always out of the question.

On Sunday afternoon, following the backlash Brown received for using the racial slur and following her apology, Lindsay shared a "word" on Instagram on why non-black people should never use the N-word.

"You guys have to excuse my appearance, I just got off the Peloton because I needed to release some tension, I needed to release some stress," Lindsay said on a video posted on Instagram TV. "I honestly... didn't want to have to do this. To be honest, I'm tired. I'm so tired of feeling like I have to be the one to say something."

It seems like Lindsay also had a word with Brown herself on why she should have never used the racial slur during her Instagram Live on Saturday night—even if she was just singing along to a song.

"I never wanted to speak on this, I never wanted to say anything, I'm honestly tired of feeling like I have to speak because other people won't [...] I'm personally offended by what was done... to start from the beginning, last night when everything popped off," Lindsay said. "I didn't see it but I woke up to a bunch of messages today, basically telling me what happened, so I tried to do something a little different. I thought instead of me dragging her [Hannah Brown], which is what people wanted me to do, and I'm not necessarily in the business of doing that.. I thought, let me just pull out a verse from the Bible."