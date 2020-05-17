Taylor Swift Looks Picture-Perfect and Ready for Summer in Her Latest Pics

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 17 May. 2020 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Flower power! 

Taylor Swift recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble that will make you want to stop and smell the roses. Her style was the definition of summer fashion.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lover songstress took to social media to share a few sweet snaps of herself, while also explaining details of her upcoming ABC special, City of Lover.

"Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork," the 30-year-old star captioned her social media posts. "Then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus... It was the best album release party I could've wished for. love you guys."

Along with her message, her bright button-down shirt and equally colorful makeup stole the show. The loose-fitted shirt, which features an explosion of flowers, appears to be from the brand, R13.

Moreover, her retro-looking white sunglasses that tied her lewk together, are from Toms.

Photos

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

Swift's makeup was just as dazzling. Enhancing her lips, she donned a vivid rose-red lipstick and soft pink eyeshadow that made it a monochromatic beauty look. 

It also appears she dyed pieces of her hair, and opted for a mix of blue and pink colors. Fret not, she's still rocking her blonde hair, but with a little some extra hues.

Her pastel-like outfit and beauty look are reminiscent of her Lover album. And since she's celebrating her Paris concert on ABC, it makes sense she'd dress up for the special occasion.

According to ABC, the show will feature never-before-seen performances from her concert, which was filmed last September. It also marks her only concert performance for her album this year, as her tour was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, fans who couldn't make her Paris show, will get to see her doing her thing from the comfort of their homes!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Transformation , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.