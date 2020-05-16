Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber can agree to disagree.
During an episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the two were asked about past regrets and things they would go back to change.
The "Yummy" singer answered that there are "probably a lot of things I would change." However, he added, "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage."
He went on to explain that although it "sounds crazy," he thinks "sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."
While the singer's wife validated his feelings and thoughts surrounding having sex before your marriage and wanting to have possibly waited until marriage, the 23-year-old's experience wasn't like his.
"I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything," she said. "I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing."
Despite the two having different views and experiences on the matter, it seems like they respect each other's opinions.
On Friday, after their Facebook Watch, the "As Long As You Love Me" singer penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram while she slept.
"Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed," he wrote. "You're humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER."