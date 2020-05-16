Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber can agree to disagree.

During an episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the two were asked about past regrets and things they would go back to change.

The "Yummy" singer answered that there are "probably a lot of things I would change." However, he added, "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage."

He went on to explain that although it "sounds crazy," he thinks "sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."

While the singer's wife validated his feelings and thoughts surrounding having sex before your marriage and wanting to have possibly waited until marriage, the 23-year-old's experience wasn't like his.