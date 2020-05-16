Kaia Gerber Still Looks Flawless Even With Massive Arm Cast

Kaia Gerberis still dropping jaws, even if she's in a massive arm cast.
"Had a little accident but I'm okay!" the 18-year-old model wrote in an Instagram caption this afternoon.
In the accompanying photo set, Cindy Crawford's superstar daughter is seen posing for a selfie in an olive bikini and one dazzling accessory: a bright blue cast running from her hand up past her elbow. A swipe right reveals a startling x-ray of the Louis Vuitton model's arm.
It's unclear how Gerber's injury occurred, but if her Instagram is any indication, she's been fairly reserved throughout quarantine: her timeline is filled with selfies with her dogs, updates on her book club and family sing-a-longs with her father, Rande Gerber.
The model has made headlines lately after rumors swirled that she was romantically involved with 27-year-old former Disney star and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, however, the actor has denied the rumors. A source has confirmed to E News! that he is still "very much together" with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.
While Gerber may not be in active pursuit of a new romance, she has been keeping busy. In April, she graced the cover of Vogue. In June, she'll be featured in British Vogue, for which she'd previously posed in a remote city-state in Greece, Ancient Corinth.
"Having the incredible experience of shooting at the Temple of Olympian is something I will cherish forever," Gerber wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who made this trip so fun & thank you to Zeus for having us in your beautiful home."
And when she's not busy cuddling with a puppy or reminiscing on the days of travel to the world's most beautiful places, she's scratching another itch.
In an April interview with Glamour, Gerber said she missed getting tattooed so much that she decided to give herself one.
"I've been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos," she told the outlet. "So, in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and poke, which I do not recommend."
Gerber clarified that it wasn't anything too elaborate.
"I didn't get too ambitious," she said. "I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, 'All right, I got a tattoo this month, I'm cool.'"