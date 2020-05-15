Instagram official.

It's been almost two months since Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed to Andy Cohen that she was seeing someone that wasn't her on-off ex Brian Carter. Since then, not much has been released about the James Mae founder's new love interest, outside the fact that his name is Alex Menache.

However, on Friday, the Bravolebrity took to social media and made things Instagram official with her handsome beau.

The reality TV veteran kicked off the online display of affection by posting a photo of herself and Alex in tie dye while on a social distance walk.

"Pretty fly for tie dye," she wrote alongside the snap.

While this made for a pretty precious social media debut, Kristen followed up the post with another, albeit cozier, pic of the love birds.

"He wanted a photo with his hair done but this is my Instagram," Lisa Vanderpump's former SURver quipped next to a bathing suit-clad selfie.