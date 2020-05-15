by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 15 May. 2020 1:54 PM
Hollywood is stepping up for the Class of 2020!
As high school and college seniors prepare to graduate from their schools across the country, many familiar faces are offering their support, words of wisdom and encouragement in virtual ceremonies.
On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram came together for #Graduation2020 where more than a few stars inspired students. Hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, the digital event featured John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and many more. In fact, Miley Cyrus got graduates on their feet with a moving performance of "The Climb."
"I'm truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you've accomplished," the singer shared during the stream available on Facebook Watch. "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing."
For those who may have missed the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.
And we'll be the first to admit that some of these speeches from Hollywood may just impact any student of any age. Congratulations graduates, you did it!
Cardi B
Hey grads, it's time to get some coins. After all, you've earned it. "Don't let no Coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you," Cardi B shared. "I also want to tell you guys it's more than a diploma, it's more than graduation, it's knowledge, it's knowing that you did it. Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money, you're about to show your skills on what you worked for!"
Alright, alright, alright graduates! It's time to celebrate. "You're going to continue to learn for the rest of your life," the actor and college professor shared. "The big learning is coming in the future for you. I promise you. The experiential learning, where you get to put what you've learned in school to task. This is when it gets fun, this is when it gets hard."
Kristen Bell
When speaking to graduates, Kristen reminded graduates to enjoy every step of your path. "It's not the moments of achievement or recognition that stick with you, it's the getting there that you remember," The Good Place star shared. "You think Ted Danson remembers what it's like on the day that he won the Emmy? No."
Malala
No matter what obstacles are around you, Malala reminds students to always have faith. "I know that we are heading into an uncertain future, and everyone says that things will not be the same as they were before, but I know they will be better," she shared. "Because when we go through some tough challenges, we learn about who we are and what we value in our life. So, I'm hoping the future will be even better as we become more responsible people."
Selena Gomez
Hey graduates, it's more than okay to not know your exact next steps. "I want to say it's ok not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us," the "Come and Get It" singer shared.
Oprah Winfrey
It's not every class that gets to hear a commencement address from the one and only Oprah. "You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you," the talk-show host shared. "But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope. Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world's Facebook stage, and I'm just honored to join them and salute you."
