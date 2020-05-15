Arielle Charnas is under fire.

On Wednesday, the Something Navy founder and influencer posted photos of herself donning a navy gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves on her Instagram account, amassing more than 25,000 likes on the images since. She tagged the Something Navy Instagram account on the garment, indicating that the dress is part of an upcoming collection for the brand.

"This is gorgeous," one comment read. "It'll be so pretty for a wedding guest dress!"

"Literally what I had in mind!!" Charnas responded. "Bridesmaids or just a wedding guest!! I plan to make this in a bunch of colors as we continue on!"

However, not everyone was thrilled about the sneak peek. Some called out Charnas as the dress was very similar to a navy design by Juan Carlos Obando. "You can buy the original available at @renttherunway from @jc_obando. No need to buy the copy," another comment retorted.