Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Is Heating Up Instagram

Summer is still a few weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already turning up the heat.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling selfie. The photo showed the Poosh founder relaxing outside while wearing a black bikini with a colorful floral print.
"Good morning," she captioned the snapshot.
After seeing the post, several of Kourtney's famous friends took to the comments section to show her some love.
"Good morning," Malika Haqq wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.
"Now this is a weekend MOOD!" Simon Huck added along with two fire emojis.
This wasn't the first time Kourtney had enjoyed a little fun in the sun this week. Just a few days ago, she posted a few pictures of herself posing by the pool in her swimsuit and reading a book. But after a commenter started spreading pregnancy speculation, Kourtney didn't waste any time shutting down the rumors and putting the follower in place.
"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body."
Good Morning Indeed
"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.
Hello Yellow
While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.
Bikini B-Day
Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.
Ciao
Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.
Bella
It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.
Glowing
Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!
Peaches/Beaches
Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.
Golden Hour
Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation.
Lounging Around
Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos
The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG.
Birthday Girl
Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.
Mexico Dreamin'
"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.
Romantic Getaway
Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!
Views
"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.
Bootylicious
The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"
Sizzling in South Beach
Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.
Independent Lady
Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.
Swimsuit Selfie
Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.
One-Piece Wonder
Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.
Stunning Selfie
Kourtney shared this photo with the caption, "Selfie camera view."
Close Up!
Kourtney posted this sexy photo and captioned it, "Sunday funday!"
Sexy Squad
Kourtney posted this photo to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's birthday. She captioned the pic, "Happy Happy Birthday to my favorite twins and members of our girl group!"
Bikini Beauty
We're in love with Kourtney's bikini!
"Troop Beverly Hills"
Kourtney shared this cute photo with the caption, "Troop Beverly Hills."
Gold Goddess
Kourtney posted this photo of herself in a gold bikini with the caption, "Happy Labor Day! wait, there's no emoji for a tricycle with no handles?!"
Sister Time!
How cute is this photo of Kourtney taking a pic of Kendall?!
Poolside Perfection
Kourtney looks beautiful in this photo by the pool!
Beach Beauty
How stunning does Kourtney look?!