Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Is Heating Up Instagram

Summer is still a few weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already turning up the heat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling selfie. The photo showed the Poosh founder relaxing outside while wearing a black bikini with a colorful floral print.

"Good morning," she captioned the snapshot.

After seeing the post, several of Kourtney's famous friends took to the comments section to show her some love.

"Good morning," Malika Haqq wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.

"Now this is a weekend MOOD!" Simon Huck added along with two fire emojis.

This wasn't the first time Kourtney had enjoyed a little fun in the sun this week. Just a few days ago, she posted a few pictures of herself posing by the pool in her swimsuit and reading a book. But after a commenter started spreading pregnancy speculation, Kourtney didn't waste any time shutting down the rumors and putting the follower in place.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body."